Kildare traffic alert: motorway slip road at Naas' Big Ball to close overnight

The westbound motorway on-slip road at the M7’s Junction 9, Naas North – the Big Ball junction – will close overnight tonight, Friday January 12.

In a statement issued late this afternoon, Kildare County Council said the move was necessary following the cancellation of works last night due to adverse weather conditions. Those works have been rescheduled for tonight.

“In order to improve the westbound merge from Junction 9 (Naas North), SIAC Colas JV will be carrying out emergency works tonight,” said the council.

The slip road will be shut from 10pm tonight, Friday, and will reopen tomorrow morning.

Motorists intending to travel from Naas North to Newbridge, Kildare town, Monasterevin and beyond, in the direction of Limerick, will instead be diverted towards Dublin. They will then be diverted onto the Johnstown flyover to double back towards Naas and on to their original destination. Signage will be in place to assist motorists.

“Kildare County Council regrets any inconvenience caused as a result of these necessary works,” said the council in a statement.

READ ALSO: M7 widening from Naas to M9 junction starts