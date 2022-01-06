Search

06 Jan 2022

Kildare West Wicklow Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) appeal for help to neuter deformed feral cats in Rathangan

Cats and kittens with deformed paws

Reporter:

Reporter

The KWWSPCA (Kildare West Wicklow Soceity of Protection of Cruelty to Animals) have appealed for help with a colony of feral cats in Rathangan. 

"There is a colony of feral cats in Rathangan who have deformed paws and this is being passed on to their kittens. We need to get the cats TNR'd (trapped, neutered and returned) so that the chain of deformity is broken. Danielle, who has been helping with these cats, has set up a fundraiser on this page to raise €400 to pay the veterinary costs for these cats. Please support her campaign if you can. Many thanks," it said. 

Danielle Smullen, who set up the fundraising campaign on Facebook said; "I am trying to raise some funds to help a family of stray kittens and cats that live near me. Unfortunately four of the kittens have under developed paws. My hope is to raise enough to get the cats and kittens to the vets and neutered if any one can spare anything at all I would be very grateful!
Want to join me in supporting a good cause? I'm raising money for K.W.W.S.P.C.A. and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate a lot or a little. Anything helps. Thank you for your support."

