Monasterevin Food Bank thanks public for donations

Monasterevin. File picture
There has been a very generous response from members of the public in the run up to Christmas according to Monasterevin Food Bank.
"Monasterevin Food Bank would like to thank everyone in our community who has contributed so generously to the Food Bank throughout 2021. The Food Bank, run by volunteers, operates solely on the kind donations of our community and for that the group are extremely grateful. The Food Bank will continue to operate over the Christmas period for those in need, Thursdays 10-11am from the Council Hall (beside Frawley’s shop). If you are in need, please do not hesitate to contact the group in confidence through their Facebook page. We would like to wish everyone a peaceful and happy Christmas," it said.
