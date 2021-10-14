Rathangan creative arts project looking for input from local community

Rathangan fashion designer and artist, Aideen Cross is starting phase two of a textile project with transition year students from Ardscoil Rath Iomghain and she is calling on the local community to get involved.

Aideen described how the project, titled Life around the Rath, will begin with TY students from the local school going on a history talk and walk with historian Larry Fullam.

"This will be a great start to our textile project part 2, where I will be working with these young people over next few weeks, connecting them with local people and places of interest in the area," she said.

"We’re looking for people to help out with some light needle work(nothing fancy)from their own home and also looking for local people willing to share their stories and memories of life around the Rath down through the years. Life-Work-Memories, how communities lived life down through time, (life on the bog or farm life,schools,buildings,places and people of interest,a memory, etc).

"The students hope to do some short film work too with people from community chatting about times gone by. Please let me know if anyone is interested in getting involved or can help out in any way, with stories,memories or needle work with the textile pieces."

Anyone who is interested in getting involved can call 086 8325694.