Search

14/10/2021

Rathangan creative arts project looking for input from local community

Knowledge of times past

Rathangan creative arts project looking for input from local community

Reporter:

Reporter

Rathangan fashion designer and artist, Aideen Cross is starting phase two of a textile project with transition year students from Ardscoil Rath Iomghain and she is calling on the local community to get involved.

Aideen described how the project, titled Life around the Rath, will begin with TY students from the local school going on a history talk and walk with historian Larry Fullam.

"This will be a great start to our textile project part 2, where I will be working with these young people over next few weeks, connecting them with local people and places of interest in the area," she said.

"We’re looking for people to help out with some light needle work(nothing fancy)from their own home and also looking for local people willing to share their stories and memories of life around the Rath down through the years. Life-Work-Memories, how communities lived life down through time, (life on the bog or farm life,schools,buildings,places and people of interest,a memory, etc). 

"The students hope to do some short film work too with people from community chatting about times gone by. Please let me know if anyone is interested in getting involved or can help out in any way, with stories,memories or needle work with the textile pieces."

Anyone who is interested in getting involved can call 086 8325694.     

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media