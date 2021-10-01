Fancy trying a new Kildare walking route? Moore Abbey Wood trail due to open soon

File photo: Moore Abbey Woods, Monasterevin
Huge progress is being made on the Moore Abbey Wood Project according to the Leinster Leader's Monasterevin correspondant, Mary Ryan.
"Coillte has substantially completed the upgrade to the car park including widening the park area, new fencing, new car park surface and new entry barrier to the woods as well as completing the internal wood trail from the cemetery green up into the woods, cutting new entry into the wall and timber stalls at the new entry," she says.
"Coillte has some minor work to complete including the installation of new signage throughout the wood. The final section of the footpath and the maintenance to complete the new entry area in the cemetery green will be completed by Kildare County Council in the coming month. Once this section is completed the new Moore Abbey Wood trail will be open to the public."
