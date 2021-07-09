Road safety TV ad to be filmed in Rathangan next week

File photo: Rathangan
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is filming an ad in Rathangan next week.
The shoot will take place on Thursday July 15 and Friday 16 concentrated around the zebra crossing in the centre of the town. The RSA said it will have the assistance of gardai and Kildare County Council.
A number of equipment vehicles will be parked nearby and the community centre will be used for extras, hair, make-up, wardrobe and catering.
