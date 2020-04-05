Kildare Property Watch: Rathangan home ideal for family with horses

A large Rathangan home which would be ideal for families with equestrian interests has come on the market with Jordan Auctioneers.

Sonas is a fine detached c 3,500sqft residence, built in 2006, approached through a recessed entrance to a gravel driveway which brings you to the house and also navigates left to the yard at the rear. The site is regular in shape with the land laid out in three paddocks along with four boxes, sheds and sand arena, with the entire enclosed by trees and hedges providing a private setting.

This is an ideal compact equestrian property for a family interested in horses, which is located only four miles from the Curragh Plains. The house was built in 2006 and contains c. 3,500 sq ft (c 326 sq m) of spacious light-filled family accommodation with the benefit of oil-fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows, a cream fitted kitchen with island unit, five bedrooms, five bathrooms and an annexe.

The house is situated in a nice, quiet, rural setting which easily accessible to the surrounding towns of Rathangan, two and a half miles away; and is close to Kildare town, Newbridge and Naas.

Commuters have the benefit of the train from Kildare or Newbridge Stations and M7 Motorway access at Junction 12 Ballymany.

Accommodation at Sonas comprises an entrance hall, sittingroom, sunroom, kitchen/diningroom, three bathrooms and four bedrooms in the main house. A hall connects the main house to the annexe, where there is a further living area, kitchenette, two bathrooms, bedroom and a study.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045 433550 who is guiding €495,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.