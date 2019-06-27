Monasterevin dancers wow Disneyland in Paris

A group of dancers from the Morrissey School of Irish Dancing in Monasterevin performed in Paris at a full to capacity Disneyland Auditorium on May 27, as part of the Disney performing arts programme. The group were invited to perform having successfully auditioned for the event online.

“The dedication from dancers and parents cannot be understated with enthusiastic attendance at practice and many hours were given up to fundraising to make the trip possible. They raised the roof when they performed on stage,” said dancing teacher Michelle Morrissey.

A total of 28 dancers, aged from five to 15 years, got to live a dream and perform live to the packed theatre which is open to all visitors to Disneyland. The group have also been fundraising.

Before they went to France they performed in Monasterevin and generated €840 for the Irish Cancer Society as part of Today FM’s Dare to Care campaign, which raises funds for the ICS.

The group of dancers from Monasterevin in Disneyland, Paris