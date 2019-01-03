Rathangan creative sewing exhibition at Newbridge's Riverbank

Rathangan Creative Sewing group kids are getting set to host an exhibit at children’s gallery, Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge.

Titled ‘A Stitch in Time’, this exhibition is a wonderful opportunity for the kids at Creative Sewing in Rathangan to show off their prize winning quilts and a chance for others to be inspired by these fabulous colourful pieces of textile art.

There is 19 art pieces on exhibition in total and a sewing workshop will take place at the Riverbank on Saturday, February 16, 11am-1pm, for all kids to enjoy.

The Creative Sewing group is run by designer Aideen Cross at her studio in Rathangan. She takes kids aged 7 to 14 years for her junior weekly classes and workshops.

The exhibition opens on January 10 and runs until February 23, with the official launch on January 19 at 4pm. All welcome to come and chat to these talented children.