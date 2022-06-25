Midlands car crash victim's vehicle went on fire in collision; gardaí appeal for dash-cam footage made

Gardai say they are stil in the process of confirming the identity of a driver who died in a Laois crash in which the vehicle went on fire after the impact.

A statement issued by Garda HQ in Dublin said gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle, fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the Athy Road in Stradbally on Friday afternoon June 24 at about 2.45pm.

"A car collided with a wall on the Athy Road and subsequently went on fire. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle (details currently unknown) was fatally injured as a result of the collision," said Gardai.



The body of the deceased was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise where a post-mortem will take place.

Gardai also confirmed that the Athy Road (R428) was closed on Friday evening as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene. The road has since reopened.

Garda HQ reiterated an appeal issued earlier by Laois Garda for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They asked that any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Athy Road (R428) or surrounding areas between 2.30pm and 3.15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.