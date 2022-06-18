Solar and wind-powered warning signs on Kildare's Curragh

Stable staff and road users on the Curragh have welcomed the new warning wind and solar powered signage on the plains. Brenda Cruddy played a major role in bringing this project to completion.

Local county councillor Suzanne Doyle visited the signage on the Curragh recently and witnessed how some road users know stable staff — and indeed some of the horses — by name, but also saw how dangerous riding a horse to cross a road can be.

Everyone involved with the project agreed that much more must be done to slow drivers down when approaching horses.

Horses have been part of the Curragh for hundreds of years well before cars, vans and trucks came along and to slow down for five minutes could save a horse or rider from serious injury.

Gerard Flynn, chairman of the Irish Stable Staff Association, said for drivers, riders and horses it is extremely hard to get over coming across a road accident, not alone being the cause of it.