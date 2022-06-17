The Blizzards on stage for free gig at this year’s Kildare Derby Festival

Kildare Derby Festival is delighted to announce its headline act for the 44th festival, which is run every year in Kildare town to coincide with the Irish Derby at the Curragh Racecourse, is well known Irish band The Blizzards.

The Mullingar band will take to the stage on Saturday June 25 in an open-air concert on the Square in Kildare town.

"We are thrilled that the Blizzards will be headlining our festival for the first time this year.

“Kildare Derby Festival’s tagline is ‘more than the race’ and again in 2022 that is what we aim to deliver!” said Orla Murtagh, chairperson of the Kildare Derby Festival Committee.

“We have over 15 free and ticketed events running from June 18 until the 26th in Kildare town along with three days of world class racing at the Curragh.

“We are delighted to have Rockshore on board as our key sponsor for our Saturday night event with The Blizzards.”

The Blizzards released their fourth album, Sometimes We See More In The Dark, on May 13 last. The new album features the singles Friction Burns, Trigger Me and Play God and showcases their strongest sound and writing since the band’s formation.

On Saturday June 25th on the Square, Kildare town the audience can expect to hear some new sounds along with the band classics like Fantasy, Trust Me I’m A Doctor, Drop Down The Anchor and more.

“We are really excited to be headlining such a unique event that is the Kildare Derby Festival. Can’t wait to see you there,” said guitarist and lead vocalist Niall Breslin (aka Bressie).

Rockshore presents The Blizzards outdoor music event which takes place on Saturda, June 25, in the centre of Kildare town. This is a free open-air concert from 7.30pm.

For more information on this event and all the events happening during Kildare Derby Festival visit www.kildarederbyfestival.ie or search Kildare Derby Festival on Facebook and Instagram.

About Kildare Derby Festival

Kildare Derby Festival is celebrating its 44th year from June 18 to 26 in Kildare Town. The festival has gathered an extensive committee of business, cultural and community leaders to create a unique programme of events.

Working closely with Kildare County Council, the Curragh Racecourse and Into Kildare, stakeholders are planning the 44th anniversary festival to be a sensational week of events ensuring young and old will be entertained.