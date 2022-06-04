Search

04 Jun 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Be king or queen of the castle in south Kildare bungalow

On The Market: Caislean Dubh, Blackcastle, Maganey, Athy is up for sale with an asking price of €395,000

The property for sale at Blackcastle, Maganey

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Caislean Dubh is a superb four-bedroom split level detached dormer bungalow set amid 0.79 acres of gardens and an entertaining area.

The property is located in a quiet and exclusive picturesque country setting in Maganey, some 6km from Castledermot and 12km from Athy, some 5m away from motorway access.

It is situated very close to Three Counties Service Station, the River Barrow for watersports and Kilkea Castle for golf and leisure.

This superb family home was built in 1995. It has 2,069 sq ft of accommodation approached by a tarmacadam drive.

The property is situated on a generous site with gardens in lawn to front and sides with rear entertaining area in concrete with benefit of a detached shed.

Features include: PVC double glazed windows, alarm, oil fired central heating and rear raised entertaining area off conservatory.

The accommodation briefly comprises of a hall, kitchen/dining room, conservatory, utility, guest toilet, sittingroom, four Bedrooms, an ensuite, a shower room, an office area, plus floored out attic rooms.

The property is for sale through Stephen Talbot of Jordan Auctioneers 045 433550 who is quoting €395,000.

