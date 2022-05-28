Kildare Property Watch: Eyre Street, Newbridge, offices on sale for €300,000

The property for sale at Eyre Street, Newbridge
A substantial commercial premises on Lower Eyre Street in Newbridge is on the market with Jordan Auctioneers with an asking price of €300,000.
Extending to 2,570 sq ft, the premises also has obvious residential potential, according to the selling agent.
The two-storey building has spacious, well proportioned, light-filled accommodation with the benefit of double glazed windows, some electric perimeter trunking and electric storage heating.
The property is situated in a very central location on Lower Eyre Street parallel to the Main Street only a short walk from all the town’s amenities including banks, post office, pubs, restaurants and shopping.
The property contains offices, a kitchen, diningroom, toilet and shower room on the ground floor with a further four offices, meeting room and toilet on the first floor.
The property is fully fitted out in accordance with its use as offices. There is three separate access points to the building, which offers potential to divide the property into smaller units or convert all or part of the property into residential homes (subject to obtaining planning permission).
The property is for sale by private treaty with Jordan Auctioneers, who are quoting €300,000, and additional information is available from Stephen Talbot on 045 433550.
Aidan O'Brien lifts the trophy after winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby with Capri, ridden by Seamie Heffernan, on Saturday at the Curragh in 2017, Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
The €25,000 in funding will support the implementation of activities outlined in Kildare County Council’s Food, Beverage and Hospitality strategy. File pic
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.