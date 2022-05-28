Life Credit Union seeks new volunteers from Naas, Newbridge and Maynooth

Life Credit Union board members and CEO. Front: Michael P Kelly (board), Karen Mulligan (CEO), Aidan Dunning (Chairperson of the board), Marion Hanlon, John Murphy. Back: Jo Coy (board oversight), Sean Brady, Tracey O’Brien, Aidan Morrison, Eilis Quinlan

Life Credit Union (LCU) serves the towns of Naas, Newbridge, Maynooth and their hinterlands. This comprises a population of over 98,000 of which over 37,000 are active members of LCU. We have branches in Naas (Main Street and Monread), Newbridge and Maynooth.

Services include 24/7 online services, current account/debit card, savings, and a wide range of competitive lending options. LCU is a modern financially strong Credit Union imbued with the traditional Credit Union ethos of being firmly rooted in the community.

We pride ourselves in the provision of quality and accessible service to our members. Key to this are our dedicated staff delivering both branch and remote services.

Our volunteers, board and committee members also play a very important role. The spirit of volunteering has been at the heart of the Credit Union movement since its foundation. This volunteering work has delivered great personal fulfilment to many people whilst underpinning the growth of the credit union movement.

Our volunteers play a pivotal role in the governance and delivery of credit union services. Indeed, legislative changes in recent years have placed a greater onus on Boards in relation to good governance of credit unions. In addition, the very challenging business environment which credit unions face places a very strong responsibility on boards and committees to help chart a strategic path forward for credit unions.

Life Credit Union has a very committed board with a wide range of experience. The board works closely with management to ensure that LCU is well positioned to maintain its current strong financial position.

Whilst the wide and long experience of board members is a great asset, the board is also conscious of the need for succession planning for the board and committees.

We are therefore reaching out to people in our community to consider serving as volunteers for future board and committee membership.

It is not necessary to be a member of the board to serve on certain committees, including Credit, Credit Control, Finance and Strategy, Investment and Treasury and Marketing.

Persons who serve on the board or the committees will gain valuable experience in overseeing the management of a modern financial institution in a challenging and highly regulated environment. A key requirement is also the ability to work as part of a team.

For more information on volunteering with LCU or to submit and expression of interest please visit www.lifecu.ie/get-involved-as-a-volunteer/ or call us on 045 879622 to speak with Hilary Dempsey, head of HR.