Search

18 Jun 2022

Kildare Animals In Need: Generous kids donate their egg earnings to shelter

With the Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Kildare Animals In Need: Generous kids donate their egg earnings to shelter

Reporter:

KWWSPCA

21 May 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

KWWSPCA@gmail.com

Paraic and Siofra O’Leary visited our shelter recently with donations of a dog pool and some dog beds with attachable sunshades.

They purchased these from earnings that they made in their thriving egg business. They are so kind and we really appreciate their generosity. As we enter the summer season these beds and pool will be ideal for keeping our dogs cool.

Late last year, the O’Learys adopted two Kunekune pigs called Henry and Snout. This breed are very docile and sweet, which makes them a great pet for first time pig owners. Kunekunes thrive on human interaction, and will love spending time with their owners throughout the day relaxing and playing. They are intelligent animals and ranked the fifth most intelligent animal in the world.

Snout showing great interest in farrier Jim Reilly as he trims horses' hooves

Henry and Snout observe everything that goes on at the farm in Sallins. The children explained that they watch what the dogs are doing and they will know when to follow them when there is nice food being dished out. The horses are still a little unsure how to handle the two pigs but the cattle don’t mind them even when they try to climb over them when they are lying down in the field. They bring lots of fun and are a lovely addition to the farm.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media