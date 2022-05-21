Kildare Animals In Need: Generous kids donate their egg earnings to shelter

Paraic and Siofra O’Leary visited our shelter recently with donations of a dog pool and some dog beds with attachable sunshades.

They purchased these from earnings that they made in their thriving egg business. They are so kind and we really appreciate their generosity. As we enter the summer season these beds and pool will be ideal for keeping our dogs cool.

Late last year, the O’Learys adopted two Kunekune pigs called Henry and Snout. This breed are very docile and sweet, which makes them a great pet for first time pig owners. Kunekunes thrive on human interaction, and will love spending time with their owners throughout the day relaxing and playing. They are intelligent animals and ranked the fifth most intelligent animal in the world.

Snout showing great interest in farrier Jim Reilly as he trims horses' hooves

Henry and Snout observe everything that goes on at the farm in Sallins. The children explained that they watch what the dogs are doing and they will know when to follow them when there is nice food being dished out. The horses are still a little unsure how to handle the two pigs but the cattle don’t mind them even when they try to climb over them when they are lying down in the field. They bring lots of fun and are a lovely addition to the farm.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook