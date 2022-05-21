Search

18 Jun 2022

Gardening with Jo: It’s all ‘app-ening’ as we gear up for Bloom

With Jo McGarry of Caragh Nurseries

An image from the Caragh Nurseries app

Jo McGarry, Caragh Nurseries

21 May 2022 1:00 PM

jo@caraghnurseries.ie

This is the week that we launch the new Caragh Nurseries app, and it has been a good deal of work to get here.

We had to consider why we wanted to create an app. What was the aim of it, how it would work and why would someone go back again to it?

We have a website that, even if I say so myself, is a great source of information and has a good e-commerce online store - so why would we then encourage someone to use an app?

Our idea was always that the app would guide you around the nursery. It was first dreamed up when we designed and built the nursery park.

They aim is that you can be guided around, scanning any of the trees for information on that particular specimen, and other details, along with its all-important price.

We then built on that and envisaged a way that you could navigate the entire containerised nursery, in peace and at your own pace, scanning different QR codes throughout to find out about the plants and their conditions and add them to your basket as you are going around – so at the end, they are all ready to be delivered to you.

The app has since expanded and now gives you planting plans to follow; plant combinations that we would choose to plant in our own gardens and, of course, all the information about our upcoming Bloom garden.

It is the place where you can see the build and the behind-the-scenes of our Caragh Nurseries Garden and some special interviews from those involved will be available on the app.

You can also check the status of your order and also build up your 'plant points' to use on your next purchase, or save for something special. It would be the first place to get pre-sales and is the place to go for so much information.

I have been writing my own journal for my own garden. It was content that I have been working on for some time and wanted to put to together somewhere that our customers could get great benefit from and so on the app we are launching Jo’s Journal.

If you head over to our website you can follow the links to download the app.

So what else has been happening here at Caragh Nurseries? Well, we have all een all gearing up ready for Bloom. It has been all consuming as we have been getting the trees and plants up to the Phoenix Park this last week.

We had ten to pick from and only the best two are making it into the garden.

This garden is the best way for us to show what we are really good at, what makes us stand apart from other nurseries, and that’s our more mature trees and plants, the bigger specimens that instantly transform any garden.

We also had a visit from our friend and architect, Hugh Wallace. We have carried out projects with Hugh over the years, especially those at Galgorm Resort, but also at a couple of residential houses in Dublin.

Hugh was on the nursery filming a few pre-Bloom videos for us, talking about all the aspects of the nursery from the mature trees, tropicals in our Playhouse through to our spectacular pot range and then we had some great conversations about the virtues of our Finn & Elder outdoor furniture.

Until next week, I hope the sun keeps shining and everything in your garden is looking rosy!

Local News

