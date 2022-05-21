Search

18 Jun 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Chance to build a house near Naas town centre

Kildare Property Watch: Chance to build a house near Naas town centre

The plot for sale at Rathasker Road, Naas

Reporter:

Reporter

21 May 2022 11:00 AM

A residential site of 618m2 with full planning permission for a one off private residence is for sale in the middle of Naas.

This site is situated on the Rathasker Road, which is a 10-minute walk from Naas Main Street.

Full planning permission has been granted for a private residence of approximately 2,280 sq ft, to include an entrance hall and lobby, living room, kitchen/dining area, tv room, pantry, two bedrooms, one ensuite, and guest WC. The site extends to 618m2 approximately and comes with an asking price of €190,000.

Enquiries to selling agent Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly, by email to info@sfor.ie or phone 045 866466.

