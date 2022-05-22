Kildare Property Watch: Double land sale success at Maynooth auction

Two Kilcock properties were sold at the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth, on May 11, in what auctioneer Coonan Property described as a ‘good day for land auctions’.

Turnout was good at the venue from potential purchasers and there was a lot of interest in the parcels of Kildare land on offer.

First up was Ballinakill, Newtown, Kilcock, a parcel of prime farmland.

Bidding was steady on the day, with three active bidders. The property was placed on the open market at €325,000 and sold at €370,000.

The second property scheduled for auction was Killargan Stud. This fantastic lot, set 10km from the town of Kilcock has plenty to offer. It comes with 36 acres of free draining lands and has a yard that includes a full-size sand arena, lunging ring and American barn.

According to the selling agent, the stunning holding had one eager purchaser chomping at the bit. The property sold prior to auction for a strong price much to the mutual satisfaction of buyer and seller.

Future sales

Will Coonan of Coonan Property commented: “Land auctions continue experiencing strong interest levels from a wide range of purchasers and we anticipate future sales to continue in this vein. We have recently listed some nice holdings which are attracting strong levels of enquiries both nationally and internationally.”

For further information on properties for auction please contact Coonan Property on 01 6286128 or info@coonan.com.