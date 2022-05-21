Kildare Property Watch: Immaculate three-bed in Kill on sale for €350,000

A three-bedroom semi-detached house in Kill is on the market with an asking price of €350,000.

Number a6 The Avenue, Earls Court, is in immaculate condition, according to selling agent Coonan Property.

Measuring approximately 100 sq m, accommodation in the home comprises of an entrance hallway, guest WC/utility area, kitchen/diner, living room with a feature fireplace with granite hearth and gas fire insert, three bedrooms, one ensuite, and a family bathroom.

The property is approached by a paved driveway and there is ample off-street parking.

The home has a recently-renovated two-tier garden with a sandstone pation area, a covered pergola and a work shed.

The sale includes an oven, gas hob, dishwasher, work shed, pergola, light fittings, blinds, curtains (and rails), fridge freezer and mirror over the fireplace.

The home is located just a short walk to Kill village, with amenities including a supermarket, shop, an array of eateries and local schools.

The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €350,000.

For more information or appointments to view, contact Jill Wright of Coonans on 045 832020.