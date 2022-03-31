Two athletes from Kildare club representing Ireland in Anglo Celtic Plate 100K in Scotland

This weekend two athletes from Le Cheile Athletic Club in Leixlip are part of the women’s team representing Ireland in the Anglo Celtic Plate 100K in Perth, Scotland this Sunday.

Tricia McLoughlin and Sinead Kane have received huge support from their local club. Brendan Dowd from Kildare Sports Massage based in Donadea will also travel as part of the support crew along with other members of Donadea Running Club.

Because of the limited funding the team rely on the support of sponsors and are grateful for the support of Hanley Energy and Donadea 50K.

Last year the Anglo Celtic Plate was held in Ireland and the Ireland Women’s Team won the team event for the first time in the event’s 27 year history. The men’s team have never won it.

Both Kildare athletes were on the team which came home with a record breaking time of 7:43:01.

The Anglo Celtic Plate 100k Home International plays an important role in developing athletes at distances beyond the Marathon and to prepare athletes for future opportunities at European and World Championships.