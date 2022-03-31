Search

31 Mar 2022

Two athletes from Kildare club representing Ireland in Anglo Celtic Plate 100K in Scotland

Ultra marathon

File photo

Put on your running shoes

Reporter:

Reporter

31 Mar 2022 1:59 PM

This weekend two athletes from Le Cheile Athletic Club in Leixlip are part of the women’s team representing Ireland in the Anglo Celtic Plate 100K in Perth, Scotland this Sunday.

Tricia McLoughlin and Sinead Kane have received huge support from their local club. Brendan Dowd from Kildare Sports Massage based in Donadea will also travel as part of the support crew along with other members of Donadea Running Club.

Because of the limited funding the team rely on the support of sponsors and are grateful for the support of Hanley Energy and Donadea 50K.  

Last year the Anglo Celtic Plate was held in Ireland and the Ireland Women’s Team won the team event for the first time in the event’s 27 year history.  The men’s team have never won it.

Both Kildare athletes were on the team which came home with a record breaking time of 7:43:01. 

The Anglo Celtic Plate 100k Home International plays an important role in developing athletes at distances beyond the Marathon and to prepare athletes for future opportunities at European and World Championships.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media