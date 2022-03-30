Robertstown NS, Co Kildare, raises €8,000 for school Chromebooks

Principal William O’Donoghue, Angela Tallon (PA), Breeda Prior of the board of management, Wynita Balfe (PA) and Suzanne Dodson (PA)
Robertstown National School and and its Parents Association (PA) want to thank the children, parents, teachers, school principal, staff and the people of Robertstown and its surrounding communities, who all helped make its recent fundraiser raffle a success.
Touchscreen chromebooks are now in use in the school and are an amazing resource for the children to use.
The raffle raised over €8,000 towards the purchase of 30 chromebooks and a charging trolley.
Pictured at Robertstown NS are principal William O’Donoghue, Angela Tallon (PA), Breeda Prior of the board of management, Wynita Balfe (PA) and Suzanne Dodson (PA)
