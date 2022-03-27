Search

27 Mar 2022

Kildare Defences Forces members serving in Syria send Mother's Day greetings home

Serving an overseas tour of duty

27 Mar 2022 6:29 PM

Sgt Aoife Harrington (Kildare): I want to wish my mam a happy Mother’s Day. Love you and see you soon.

Kildare Defence Forces troops from 64th Infantry Group deployed with the UN to the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force in Syria (UNDOF) have sent home Mother's Day messages to their mums and partners.

The 64th Infantry Group deployed to Syria last October, and consists of a total of 129 Irish personnel. Personnel deployed overseas would normally have three weeks leave in the course of a six-month tour of duty, but due to current UN Covid-related restrictions, these troops will conduct their full tour of duty without any leave. 

