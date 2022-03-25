Kildare County Council writes to RTE over inclusion of Athgarvan land sale in RTE Investigates programme

Kildare County Council has written to RTE, asking it to outline its justification for the inclusion of a segment on the sale of land at Athgarvan in its programme, RTE Investigates Council Chamber Secrets, which was aired last week.

In a statement the council said; “A communication has been sent to the Director General of RTE by the Interim Chief Executive of Kildare County Council requesting justification for inclusion of the segment relating to the disposal of land at Athgarvan in the programme, given that the programme did not demonstrate any wrongdoing on the part of either the elected members or Executive of Kildare County Council in dealing with this matter.”

As part of this programme which was broadcast on Wednesday March 23, the disposal of 0.796 acres of land by Kildare County Council was featured.

In its statement, the local authority said; “The programme stated that it ‘highlighted certain issues, including allegations of fraud, corruption, waste of public money, mismanagement, and lack of oversight and accountability’ however, the segment relating to the disposal of land by the elected members of Kildare County Council did not demonstrate any wrongdoing on the part of either the elected members or the Executive of the council. On the contrary the programme demonstrated that the elected members, in agreeing to the disposal of land, had regard to the objectives of the County Kildare Development Plan, as adopted by the elected members.

“The programme intimated that the land should have been considered as a ransom strip, the rationale being that it links land zoned for residential development with a means of access to the public road. However, the County Kildare Development Plan contains a clear objective in relation to access to land.”

The council pointed out that the plan states that “development should be designed in such a fashion that it will not prejudice the provision of vehicular or pedestrian access, or key infrastructural services in adjoining lands. Development should also be designed so as to ensure ‘ransom strips’ will not inhibit future development.”

KCC said; “In regard to the land at Athgarvan, the agreement of the elected members to dispose of this land at an appropriate valuation, not taking into account a ransom strip value, which would have contravened an objective of the County Development Plan as adopted by the elected members, facilitates the development of housing on land zoned for residential development, at a time when delivery of much needed housing is a key priority for the Government, elected members and the Executive of Kildare County Council.”

In the programme, Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy said she was unhappy with the process surrounding the sale of the Athgarvan land. She said councillors were asked to approve the sale of the land where social housing was to be built.

Planning permission had already been given for the adjoining land, and local council staff had reached a written preliminary agreement for an access road through the land linking the adjoining site.

Cllr McLoughlin-Healy told the programme that councillors had the authority to dispose of land, not the executive.

“It appeared to me that the council executive were usurping our authority,” she told RTE.

Cllr McLoughlin Healy said she got legal advice and her own valuer, who came back with a estimate of over €1,047,000. She said she was told this was a conservative estimate.

The council told RTE; “All information required by law, was provided to the councillors before the vote”.

It was also explained that the valuer was instructed by the council not to value the land as a ransom strip, which resulted in a €100,000 value being placed on it.

“I can not make sense of all these documents and I have no place to go to find out if we have done a disservice to the community in selling that land cheaply,” said Cllr McLoughlin Healy.

She told the programme she had asked for an independent inspector to act as a referee, a route which is included in the Local Government Act which is over 20 years old. She discovered this part of the Act had not been signed.

RTE Investigates was told by the government that this section of the Act hadn’t been signed and there were no plans to do so due to concerns over cost, court challenges and the power of a minister to remove councillors.

“Why has that not commenced?,” asked Cllr McLoughlin Healy.

She said there is no clear legal route for councillors to challenge these processes. RTE has been contacted for a response to the council’s statement.