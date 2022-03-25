Speeding: Driver nabbed doing 101 kph in a 50 zone in Newbridge

Gardai nabbed a motorist travelling at 101kph in a 50 zone through Newbridge recently.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested. Court proceedings are to follow.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speedchecks in Newbridge when they detected this motorist travelling at a speed of 101 kph within a build up area with a speed limit of 50kph. They were stopped and the driver was arrested.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 25, 2022
Proceeding are to follow. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/AWZ989SjId
