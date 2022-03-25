Search

25 Mar 2022

€40,0000 in funding for Kildare's Teach Tearmain to support victims of crime

€40,0000 in funding for Kildare's Teach Tearmain to support victims of crime

Teach Tearmainn

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Mar 2022 4:00 PM

Funding of €40,000 has been earmarked for Teach Tearmain to support victims of crime.

Chair of the Oireachtas Womens Caucus and Kildare senator, Fiona O’Loughlin has welcomed the announcement. Teach Tearmainn provide free and confidential support services to women and children in Kildare and West Wicklow.

Senator O'Loughlin said "Teach Tearmainn do tremendous work. They provide refuge and a safe space for women and children who are or have experienced domestic violence and abuse.

“We absolutely need to create a victim centred criminal justice system where people feel empowered to come forward and know they will be treated with dignity and will be looked after.

“Too many victims, especially women are trapped in domestic violence situations, and Teach Tearmainn provide a vital refuge and support service. There is no doubt that the €40,000 allocation announced today will have an impact."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media