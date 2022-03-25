€40,0000 in funding for Kildare's Teach Tearmain to support victims of crime

Teach Tearmainn
Funding of €40,000 has been earmarked for Teach Tearmain to support victims of crime.
Chair of the Oireachtas Womens Caucus and Kildare senator, Fiona O’Loughlin has welcomed the announcement. Teach Tearmainn provide free and confidential support services to women and children in Kildare and West Wicklow.
Senator O'Loughlin said "Teach Tearmainn do tremendous work. They provide refuge and a safe space for women and children who are or have experienced domestic violence and abuse.
“We absolutely need to create a victim centred criminal justice system where people feel empowered to come forward and know they will be treated with dignity and will be looked after.
“Too many victims, especially women are trapped in domestic violence situations, and Teach Tearmainn provide a vital refuge and support service. There is no doubt that the €40,000 allocation announced today will have an impact."
