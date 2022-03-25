200 million people to tuned into Kildare filmmaker's Burren documentary as it premieres on US TV

An award winning Prosperous filmmaker's documentary on the famous Burren region is to premiere on US TV this month with a predicted audience reach of a massive 200 million people.

In The Burren: Heart of Stone, viewers will be treated to a visually immersive, thought- provoking story about the resilience and beauty of the Burren, the people and the place, and the relationship between man and landscape, between tradition and spirit, between body and soul.

Katrina Costello, who has been filming in the Burren for 13 years said; “The Burren landscape is a place shrouded in mystery - in every rock and in every stony field there is a story waiting to be told – the stones can speak, when they have an ear to listen. At first sight, it’s a vast wild empty landscape of bare rock, but local experts bring us through the landscape, to reveal the secrets of the Burren, one of the most diverse landscapes on earth with a rich and in depth human story.

“Untangling all these mysteries is a highly complicated affair, but our cast of local experts are at the leading edge of discovery and share these amazing insights that are endlessly fascinating.

The 2-part series is narrated by multi-award-winning actor Brendan Gleeson and it received critical acclaim when it premiered on Irish television in 2021 - capturing 1 million viewers and rave reviews.

The Burren is a place full of intrigue and mystery to film-maker Katrina. Her films capture the raw and complicated beauty of the Burren using intimate natural history photography and the spontaneous insights of a cast of local contributors.

Part one of the documentary, ‘Symphony of Life’ is a true eulogy to nature, landscape and agrarian culture, with its exploration of the seasons of the Burren. Featuring the botanical wonders of the wildflower meadows, butterflies emerging from their chrysalis, herds of magnificent wild goats and cute kid goats, cuckoos and birds of prey, fox cubs playing in prehistoric Celtic rainforests. The rock itself was formed 33million years ago and is literally made up of compressed bones of dead sea creatures.

But, there is an even greater secret hidden in the depths of the Burren. Beneath the surface of the entire Burren, there is a labyrinth of underground passages, rivers and caves. These are mostly unexplored, but world-renowned Clare diver and explorer, Jim Warny brings us on a journey underground, shedding light on secrets that no human has ever seen.

The second episode ‘Song of our Ancestors’ takes viewers on a journey through prehistory, right up to present day times, tracing the genetic story of the Irish people and discovering new evidence of human activity in Ireland 20,000 years earlier than previously thought. The program allows us to witness the landscape as seen through the eyes of our ancestors, questioning what future we want for the Burren and should hazel scrub be managed or left alone to become Atlantic Hazel woodlands.