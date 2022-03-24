Tickets for Emo's Forest Fest to go on sale tomorrow

Over 30 acts across two stages in the idyllic setting of Emo village will be the soundtrack to the summer of 2022.

The line-up was announced at midday today with tickets going on sale tomorrow, Friday, March 25 at noon, online from Eventbrite and the festival website portal www.forestfest.ie

The organisers say that in addition to the 3-day programme of bands and performers released today, there will be a full ancillary schedule of family entertainment, a fringe programme, arts events, engaging workshops, audience participation and a non-stop itinerary of events to enjoy and explore all weekend long in Emo and its environs.

Performing at Forest Fest, Emo village on July 22, 23 and 24 will be - The Stunning, Jack L, Something Happens, King Kong Company, Cathey Davey, Damien Dempsey, Hot House Flowers, Hermitage Green, Harvest, Thumper, Ham Sandwich, Riptide Movement, Soda Blonde, Paddy Casey, Greenshine, Mundy, Lisa Lambe, Strand, Inni-K, Walk The Line, The Lost Messiahs, Stockton’s Wing, The 4 of Us, Eileen Gogan, Pogueology, The Big Spoon, Carpark Sci-Fi, Pearly Whites, Paper Planes,

Dopamine, Vocalese.

More acts, artists and attractions will be added to the programme in the coming weeks.

“We think that’s a cool, entertaining, and fun line-up. The reaction to the plans for the festival has been really enthusiastic and encouraging. Our plans are to organise a festival on a scale that is fun, relaxing, and easy-going. We want to capture the spirit of the early Electric Picnic events which people still talk about and have fond memories of. Forest Fest is a boutique festival which we intend to grow with the village stakeholders and the artistic community, a festival which we can all enjoy, be proud of and look forward to each year,” outlined the Forest Fest promoter, Philip Meagher.

“In a sense what we’re trying to do is get the band back together and recapture that spirit of great summers, the vibe and buzz of summers past and a soundtrack to the summer of 2022 which leaves only happy memories and an appetite for more of the same in years to come.”

There will be weekend tickets, but also options for separate daily tickets for each of the three days. There will be camping and campervan facilities, although on a limited basis. Similarly, there will be weekend Festival Club tickets on sale with numbers once again restricted. All these details will be revealed tomorrow at noon.

“We don’t believe bigger is better and we’re not looking to jam people in. We’re aiming for quality over quantity in terms of audience numbers and we want Forest Fest to run-off well and for the word-of-mouth to tell a positive story and of a feelgood experience. On that basis overall numbers will be restricted and likewise the availability of camping spots and festival club tickets. It’s about getting the mix right and we believe that our price point is pitched right so as to be fair, offer good

value and accessibility for families,” explained Philip Meagher.

“Children under 12 will be free, once accompanied by a ticket holding adult; car parking for the festival will also be free and we will be co-ordinating buses to run for the festival for daily-ticket holders. Ticket holders must be over 18 to gain admission.”

The running order and times of each performance will be announced closer to the festival. However, the organisers have revealed the day-by-day line-up to facilitate people with their planning and ticket purchases.

The Stunning

Day-by-day line-up

Forest Fest opens on Friday, July 22 featuring Greenshine, Ham Sandwich, Hermitage Green, Harvest and Jack L. Taking to the stage on the Saturday, July 23 are festival headliners The Stunning marking their 30 anniversary tour. Also, on the Saturday bill are Something Happens, Mundy, Paddy Casey, Riptide Movement, Lisa Lambe, Cathy Davey, Inni-K, Thumper, Strand, Strength in Numbers, Carpark Sci-Fi and Vocalese.

The final day of the festival, Sunday July 24 stars King Kong Company, Damien Dempsey, The Lost Messiahs, Soda Blonde, The 4 of Us, Hot House Flowers, Stockton’s Wing, Pogueology, Walk the Line, Eileen Gogan, The Pearly Whites, Big Spoon, Paper Planes and Dopamine.