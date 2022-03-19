Kildare Grid Collective exhibition at McAuley Place, Naas runs until April 4

Hope and Rebirth - the Grid Collective exhibition takes runs until April 4 at McAuley Place in Naas.

The Grid Collective is made up of Celbridge artist, Fifi Smith along with Helen Blaire and Mary Nolan.

What’s the difference between an art group and an art collective? The terms are often used synonymously, but the upcoming Grid Collective exhibition at McAuley Place hopes to make the viewer think again about what they each mean.

Grid Collective, formed in 2015, is a multi-disciplinary group of professional artists with a combined age of over 200 and many years of experience in their individual fields. Its aim is to harness the creativity of the older professional artists and to promote their representation in contemporary, mainstream art in Ireland and abroad.

The three pillars of the Grid Collective approach are collaboration, creativity and disruption. The process involves creating individual pieces and a collective piece, or pieces, in a broad critical response to a theme or criterion, with the aim of maintaining an underlying coherence to reflect the collaborative element. Disruption enters the mix in various ways; in the upcoming exhibition, for example, there is a single sculptural work along with 16 wall-based pieces.

Grid Collective is delighted to be included in the Artist in the Lobby programme as McAuley Place has always emphasised the importance of creativity and collaboration, and, as an exemplar of good practice in the care for our older members of society, is an ideal environment for the Grid Collective aim of promoting the work of the older professional artist.