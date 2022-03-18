Fundraising campaign launched for new parish centre in Kilcock

The community of Kilcock has embarked on a project to build a new parish centre in the town within the grounds of the church.

"In Kilcock we have no common places for public gatherings and meetings. The proposed Parish Centre comprises a single storey building of 315 square meters located to the eastern side of the church and comprising of a large meeting hall, office and meeting rooms and coffee dock," said Rev. Dr. George Augustine P. P.

"The first part of the project is to donate church land to allow the provision of a pathway to the school to ensure that children going to Scoil Choca Naofa do not walk on the road. We also intend to widen the narrow and dangerous curve for the safety of the public and the other road users. Following the landscaping of the area the intent is to build the centre on the eastern side of the church."

He said the cost of the project is in the region of €1m and this facility will enable all the various groups to participate in the life of the community.

The parish priest said it will provide a space for Youth Outreach, a space for cultural, artistic and entertainment activities as well as a safe facility for the elderly to engage in activities. The aim is also to provide facilities for musical training by different groups, (at the moment Church is being freely used for such purposes). The various local committees will also be able to use the space. The new building will also provide facilities for administration and commercial activities of the parish (shop) and enable faith formation.

The intention is to also provide facilities for refreshments after funerals and other such events and opportunities to preserve and promote Irish heritage and traditions.

The parish has reviewed its finances and public consultation has commenced with the parish community and

incorporated their consent and feedback.

A heritage architect has drawn up a design that aligns with the overall streetscape and existing architecture and Kildare County Council has approved the plan.

"As an important member of the community you can play a part by been a voice that assists in bringing community together to improve the overall infrastructure and quality life in Kilcock. On an individual level there are many ways in which you can choose to help, including publicising our efforts and their progress, direct funding, employee, volunteering, donations, assistance with fundraising, branding etc. We look to you to choose a way that best suits your values, resources and

capabilities," added Rev. Dr. George Augustine.