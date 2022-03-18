Kildare students create mural inspired by the Curragh

The students who painted the mural
The PLC Art, Craft and Design Portfolio Preparation students from St Conleth's Community College in Newbridge recently completed their work experience with a beautiful collaborative outdoor mural design inspired by the nature in the Curragh.
The brief aimed to provide a bright welcoming entrance for ‘An Sciobol’ the place for the children’s activities at local primary school GaelScoil Chill Dara.
"There was great work done as the students met the aims of their brief. Buíochas ó chroí le Príomhoide Niamh, na daltaí agus na Múinteoirí i nGaelscoil Chill Dara as fáilte iontach a chur romhainn. Bhaineamar an-thaithneamh as," said the school.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.