Kildare nuns feature in New York Times article on the growing popularity of St Brigid

Statue of St Brigid in Kildare town
Kildare native and novelist, Ed O'Loughlin has written an article for the New York Times on the growing popularity of St Brigid.
Brigidine sisters, Mary and Rita Minehan give their views while local historian Mario Corrigan outlines the origin of the saint. There are also photos taken from St Brigid's Well, Solas Bhride and St Brigid's Cathedral.
You can read the full story on the New York Times website.
