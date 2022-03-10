Newbridge Kildare Lions Club sends financial support to Ukraine

Newbridge Kildare Lions Club last week kickstarted it's fundraising campaign for the Ukraine.

"It is now over two weeks since Russia launched its unprovoked war on Ukraine. The loss of life, the wilful destruction of towns and cities and the devastation in the countryside unfolds daily," said a spokesperson.

"The abiding impression, however, is not destruction and devastation but rather the spirit of the people and their commitment to their country. How can we not but admire these people?

"It is heart-warming to see the welcome that those displaced by the fighting are receiving in neighbouring Poland, Romania and Moldova, and to see the donations that are being made to help people who have had to leave their homes and all their possessions and flee to safety.

"Newbridge Kildare Lions Club is in a unique position to assist Ukraine. We are working in a coordinated approach with Lions Club organisations directly in Romania Poland and Moldova and this approach will ensure the absolute best use is made of all

funds donated. A little known fact is that Lions International is usually the first organisation to land and assist in disaster zones, we have Lions Clubs in almost every country in the world."

The Refugees and Displaced Persons Fund enables Lions Clubs to respond immediately to the urgent needs of the refugees and displaced persons in the neighbouring countries and also in Ukraine.

"Newbridge Kildare Lions Club has already made a transfer to this Disaster Relief Fund of €1,000 and we are now seeking support from the public so that we can make further donations," they explained.

"How can the public help us? You can help by donating to your local Lions Club, secure in the knowledge that 100% of

all donations will be used to support those in and fleeing Ukraine. Lions Clubs are unique in that volunteer members self-fund the organisations administration costs with a membership fee. Newbridge Kildare Lions Club have set up an iDonate fundraising page to receive donations from the public Please help us to help Ukrainian Refugees, DONATE NOW ON

www.idonate.ie/NKLionsClubUkraine

Donations can also be transferred to the Newbridge Kildare Lions Club bank account for which the IBAN is IE23 BOFI 9012 6322 8515 78 and BIC BOFIIE2D. Please include 'Ukraine’ as the narrative/reference if the option is available.