Kildare's Kilcock Celtic FC recieves €5,000 in Texaco Support for Sport funding

Kilcock Celtic FC is to receive €5,000 funding under this year’s Texaco Support for Sport initiative hosted and organised by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Under the scheme – similar to that which proved successful last year when the Kildare county award was presented to Leixlip United AFC – a fund of €130,000 is made available by Valero for distribution in equal amounts of €5,000 to a successful applicant in each county.

Founded in 1970, Kilcock Celtic FC has a playing complement of over 600 members. Guided by its ‘everyone is welcome’ motto and ‘football for all’ ethos, the club offers soccer coaching to members of all ages, ranging from age 4 up to over-35s including children with special needs, autism and Down Syndrome.

As a result of ‘huge effort’ by its lady coaches, female participation has increased from six members in 2018 to over 120 playing members in 2021.

The €5,000 award will be used to develop its facilities with the installation of goal posts at its new training pitch at Bawnogues.

Overseeing the judging process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and well-known broadcaster Donncha O’Callaghan. Describing Kilcock Celtic as ‘a really worthy winner’, O’Callaghan praised the focus the club places on inclusivity, noting its ‘infinity football’ programme for children with autism.

Pointing to what he termed “the invaluable contribution” that sports clubs make to the heart of community life in Ireland, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, congratulated Kilcock Celtic saying, “Special to us, and the purpose for which our Texaco Support for Sport initiative was introduced, is the opportunity it presents to ease the financial pressure on members by providing new and additional funding so often required to help clubs achieve their objectives and play a pivotal and positive role in their communities”.