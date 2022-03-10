WATCH: Nursing Manager at Kildare's Naas General Hospital pays tribute to staff during pandemic

Naas General Hospital have released two videos to celebrate women's achievement across its services and to celebrate and recognise the women forging change in the local health service.

Watch staff members from across the NGH speak about their experiences in their careers, the female leaders who have inspired them and the supports and opportunities they have accessed to progress their careers in the HSE.

Mary Mooney, Assistant Director of Nursing at Naas General Hospital said; “On International Women’s Day, I want to celebrate and pay homage to my nursing colleagues, who are predominately female, and their courageous, brave and compassionate leadership during the pandemic. Nurses made huge sacrifices and went above and beyond the call of duty, putting themselves at huge risk to care for their patients.

"Nurses demonstrated outstanding innovation and capability as they developed and reinvented new ways of delivering care. Nurses were very visible during the pandemic and received a lot of praise but this needs to be translated into real change for the profession. Having more nurses and midwives in senior roles and making the profession more attractive to young people has to be key priorities post pandemic.”

Fiona Slevin, Clerical Services Supervisor at Naas General Hospital, “I am very fortunate in Naas General Hospital, we have amazing women, and men, but predominantly women, who are from all different backgrounds, all different nationalities, and they are awesome. They are all about empowering and sharing knowledge and having each other’s backs and it’s a great place to work. I am just very proud of what we do here because everything here is about patient care.”

This year’s International Women’s Day theme centres on gender equality and a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination, where difference is valued and celebrated.