Search

10 Mar 2022

WATCH: Nursing Manager at Kildare's Naas General Hospital pays tribute to staff during pandemic

Two videos to mark International Women’s Day

WATCH: Nursing Manager at Kildare's Naas General Hospital pays tribute to staff during pandemic

Mary Mooney, Assistant Director of Nursing

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

10 Mar 2022 4:13 PM

Email:

Reporter

Naas General Hospital have released two videos to celebrate women's achievement across its services and to celebrate and recognise the women forging change in the local health service.

Watch staff members from across the NGH speak about their experiences in their careers, the female leaders who have inspired them and the supports and opportunities they have accessed to progress their careers in the HSE.

Mary Mooney, Assistant Director of Nursing at Naas General Hospital said; “On International Women’s Day,  I want to celebrate and pay homage to my nursing colleagues, who are predominately female, and their courageous, brave and compassionate leadership during the pandemic. Nurses made huge sacrifices and went above and beyond the call of duty, putting themselves at huge risk to care for their patients.

"Nurses demonstrated outstanding innovation and capability as they developed and reinvented new ways of delivering care.  Nurses were very visible during the pandemic and received a lot of praise but this needs to be translated into real change for the profession. Having more nurses and midwives in senior roles and making the profession more attractive to young people has to be key priorities post pandemic.”

Fiona Slevin, Clerical Services Supervisor at Naas General Hospital, “I am very fortunate in Naas General Hospital, we have amazing women, and men, but predominantly women, who are from all different backgrounds, all different nationalities, and they are awesome. They are all about empowering and sharing knowledge and having each other’s backs and it’s a great place to work. I am just very proud of what we do here because everything here is about patient care.”

This year’s International Women’s Day theme centres on gender equality and a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination, where difference is valued and celebrated.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media