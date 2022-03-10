Search

10 Mar 2022

50 Kildare homes refused permission in Derrinturn due to a lack of sewerage capacity

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Mar 2022 4:00 PM

Kildare County Council's decision to refuse permission for 50 new homes in Derrinturn has been upheld by An Bord Pleanála.

Donnington Property Limited had appealed the local authority's decision. However, the board said the Derrinturn Waste Water Treatment Plant is operating above it's capacity, which has the potential to impact on the water quality of the Cushaling River. It also acknowledged Irish Water's intention to upgrade the plant to cater for the construction of new homes.

It said, "pending clarity and certainty on the timelines to progress the upgrade through design, planning and all relevant consents", the proposed develoment would be premature given the deficiency in the provision of sewerage facilities in the area. An Bord Pleanála said the development would lead to further overlaoding of the plant, with potential risks to the River Cushaling and other water bodies in the vicinity. 

