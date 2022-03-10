Kildare ceremony to remember those who died during Covid-19 pandemic to be held next week

Aras Chill Dara, Naas
A ceremony of remembrance and reflection will be held at Kildare County Council's Áras Chill Dara headquarters in Naas next week to honour those who died during the Covid-19 pandemic, and to pay tribute to those who contributed to the fight against the virus.
The ceremony will be part of a nationwide remembrance event.
Kildare's observance will include a wreath-laying ceremony and musical performances from local musicians, who will pay tribute to the collective efforts and response of the community of Kildare.
It will take place on Sunday, March 20, at 12pm.
