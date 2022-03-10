Search

10 Mar 2022

Free events continue for Seachtain na Gaeilge in Kildare

Anita Mhic Gib

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Mar 2022 2:00 PM

Seachtain na Gaeilge continues until March 17 in Kildare.  

Many free events are taking place around the country everyday to celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge and further details are available at www.snag.ie and you do not have to be a fluent Irish speaker to attend any of them but must make every effort to use the Irish you have.

Aontú Cill Dara will have an Irish language information stall outside the Whitewater this Saturday, March 12 from 12 midday to 1.30pm.

Its Chair, Anita Mhic Gib says “Seachtain na Gaeilge allows people a lovely focal point  to use whatever Irish they have in their daily lives. This could be as simple as saying, 'Go raibh maith agat ' to the shop assistant, watching TG4 or reading a book with your children as Gaeilge”.

“Use it or lose it rings so true for our native language which is a beautiful, rich and lyrical language”.

“We will have lots of information on how people can access education through the  medium of Irish for their children , Irish language classes,  Ciorcal Comhrá , using Irish in the home and on line resources”.

“We will also have plenty of Irish language promotional gifts and badges so people can show their support for the Irish language. There is a great appetite amongst people for Irish and we are looking forward to helping make it that little bit easier for people and have a bit of craic while we’re at it”.

“Bígí Linn. Labhair Gaeilge inniu agus gach aon lá”.

Local News

