Kildare Village gearing up for a Cannonball supercar spectacle this Sunday, March 13

This Sunday, March 13 will see over 100 Cannonball super cars on display at Kildare Village before the gleaming convoy sets off on a road-trip to Lismore Castle in Waterford taking in the famous V Drive and a pitstop at CircleK Cashel.

The spectacular line-up of rare cars includes firm favourites SLR McLaren, Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche GT3 RS, Maserati, Bentley, a BMW M8 Competition, an interesting selection of EV cars and much more.

Cannonball is a free family-friendly event and crew make it a priority to ensure it is accessible for people of all ages and abilities. The cars will be on display in the new Kildare Village car park from 9am to 11.30am. Cannonball and Kildare Village hosts will be on site to direct spectators to the location so you can get up close, meet the drivers and take pictures.

Cannonball Ireland is the most unique supercar fraternity in the world and the largest organised road-trip in Europe with 190 of the finest supercars on the planet. Think luxury, unforgettable experiences, breath-taking drives, incredible cars and, of course, those random funny and candid moments that make Cannonball so unique. To date the event has raised over €1,266,000 for Irish charities.

Founded by Kildare businessman Alan Bannon in 2008, the event is now the largest organised road trip in Europe. Cannonball is already on a roll this year with the best ever itinerary of road-trips planned for 2022. From the majestic castles on the Grand Highlands Tour to the all-new Retro Cannonball and 4x4 event in Ireland to the widely anticipated main event next September, this supercar story, that originated in Ireland, shows no signs of slowing down.