Kildare's Maynooth University records highest ever number of CAO applications

Maynooth University has recorded its highest ever number of CAO applications.

The record number is in line with a general upward trend of applications to the Kildare university over recent years. This year the university has seen a rise of 4% in applications for degree courses and a 3% rise in the number of applicants. The increase occurred against the backdrop of a decline in CAO honours degree applications of 3% nationally.

The Maynooth Arts degree has this year recorded the highest number of applications of any course in the CAO system, reflecting the popularity of the flexible Maynooth curriculum in which students can choose to progressively specialise while pursuing a broad range of studies. Applications for the degree increased by 11%.

Several programmes at the University have seen a substantial increase in first preferences including Computer Science (+24%), Business and Accounting (+18%) and Science (+18%).

There has also been strong interest in the new BBA Business and Languages degree programme, introduced for entry in 2022, which offers students the opportunity to study Business with a range of languages, increasingly important given changes in trading patterns post-Brexit.

Similarly, the university has received significant applications for the new full-time four-year BA Early Childhood - Teaching & Learning. The course was offered for the first time in 2021 in response to the increasing requirement for early childhood graduates to work in this growing sector, and has recorded a 36% increase in applications year on year.

Commenting on the figures, Prof Eeva Leinonen, President of Maynooth University, said: “Today’s CAO figures, together with Maynooth University’s position as the highest-ranking Irish university in ‘Times Higher Education (THE) Young Universities globally, are key indicators of our innovative curriculum, offering students an extraordinary level of flexibility and control over their educational experiences. Maynooth University offers students the kind of education that will equip them with the critical skills and ability to adapt to today’s rapidly changing job market.”

“We look forward to welcoming our new students for the academic year 2022-2023. Maynooth University is a vibrant and stimulating place to study and we continue to invest and innovate to ensure that we offer our students a world class education and experience.”