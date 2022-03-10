MEP MacManus commends work of Kildare Town Tourist Office and Heritage Centre

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended Kildare Town Tourist Office and Heritage Centre for their work in promoting tourism in the county.

The Midlands Northwest representative was speaking after visiting the Heritage Centre and nearby Kildare Cathedral alongside his my Sinn Féin colleagues Cllr Noel Connolly and Patricia Ryan TD.

MEP MacManus said: “I was delighted to visit Tom McCutcheon at Kildare Heritage Centre recently alongside my Sinn Féin colleagues Cllr Noel Connolly and Patricia Ryan TD. Tom was very knowledgeable and passionate about the history of the local area and the many activities and attractions available across Kildare that are of interest to tourists and locals alike.”

“The Legends of Kildare virtual reality experience available at the Heritage Centre is truly unique and brings to life the heritage and mythology of Kildare. The nearby Kildare Cathedral and Round Tower, which are breath-taking sights, are another fantastic experience for those with an interest in history.”

“These attractions and the service provided by the Heritage Centre are a huge asset to Kildare for promoting tourism within the County. Tourism is a very important driver of economic development in Ireland and undoubtedly the Heritage Centre and the many attractions across Kildare have provided a huge boost to the local economy. This can be seen both through direct employment at these sites and through spin-off benefits and jobs in local businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector.”

“It highlights the importance of promoting and developing the Ireland’s Ancient East initiative in order to encourage even more tourists into the local area. The work of the Centre proves that there is more to Ireland than just our cities and the Wild Atlantic Way. Places such as Kildare have a lot to offer and deserve greater recognition from our national tourism bodies.”

“I want to thank Tom for having us in Kildare and I wish the Heritage Centre continued success.”