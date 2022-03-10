41 Kildare students receive Trinity College Entrance Exhibition awards

Forty one Kildare students have received Trinity College Entrance Exhibition awards.

A record number of students from every county in Ireland and 29 countries overseas have been awarded Entrance Exhibition Awards from Trinity College Dublin.

The awards go to the students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school, above a minimum of 500 CAO points (or equivalent).

Many former awardees have gone on to make a significant contribution to the economic, cultural, and political life of Ireland and beyond. Past Exhibitioners include Tánaiste and former Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

Of the 2021 entrants to Trinity, 686 students qualified for an award, up from 527 in 2020. The students come from a record 497 different schools, 458 schools on the island of Ireland (up from 438 in 2020) and 39 schools from overseas (up from 17).

The awards were delivered in a virtual ceremony.

Provost of Trinity, Linda Doyle, said: "We are delighted to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our talented students, especially in a year when their lives and studies were so badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased that, since we revised the Entrance Exhibition Awards in 2018 as part of our commitment to boosting diversity, more and more schools are being represented, including a growing number from overseas. We wish them all the best in their studies at Trinity. Maith sibh go léir!"

Awardees receive a certificate and a €150 book token.

The Kildare students were:

BEN GUINAN - St Pauls Secondary School

SADIE BYRNE - Pipers Hill College

LUKE DONEGAN - Pipers Hill College

YODARA ABDALLA - St. Mary's Catholic College Naas

KAREN ANNEMARIE MC AULEY - St. Mary's Catholic College Naas

SAMANTHA WALSH - Kildare Town Community School

JULIA SIVAKOVA - Celbridge Community School

MARISSA HENNESSY - Holy Family Secondary School

HUGO DEVINE - Naas Christian Brothers School

SEAN O CONNOR - Naas Christian Brothers School

JACK D ARCY - Clongowes Wood College

LIAM DURO - Clongowes Wood College

RORY JOHN O SULLIVAN SEXTON - Clongowes Wood College

CIARA BARTLEY - Scoil Mhuire Community School

DEARBHLA O REGAN - Scoil Mhuire Community School

DARRAGH CLIFFORD - Ardscoil Rath Iomghain

EDWARD MAGAY - Scoil Dara

NISE O CUILL - Maynooth Post Primary School

EMMA JANE O KEEFFE AHERN - Maynooth Post Primary School

CARL SCANLON - Maynooth Post Primary School

ABDULRAZAK SHAKERDI - Maynooth Post Primary School

REBECCA WEBB - Maynooth Post Primary School

ERIN WARD - Maynooth Community College

GRAINNE CARMEL CONNOLLY - Cross And Passion College

ALANNAH HYLAND - Colaiste Chiarain

SEAN KAVANAGH - Confey Community College

CONOR LAARHOVEN GOODE - Gael Choláiste Chill Dara

GRAINNE LAVELLE - Gael Choláiste Chill Dara

HANNAH DEVINE - Leinster Senior College

EMMA TARA EVERS - Leinster Senior College

CAOIMHE O NEILL - Leinster Senior College

BEN PATRICK FEENEY - Salesian Secondary School

SEAN GLEESON - Salesian Secondary School

EOIN KILLIAN - Salesian Secondary School

ASHLA COPELAND - St. Wolstan's Community School

AMY HOGAN - St. Wolstan's Community School

OLUWADAMISE OLUFUNMILAYO ODUNUGA - St Conleths Community College

ELENA KATE DRENNAN - Newbridge College

PHILIPPA BRIDGET RYAN - Newbridge College

PATRICK TREACY - Newbridge College

CIAN DOYLE - Patrician Day College