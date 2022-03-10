41 Kildare students receive Trinity College Entrance Exhibition awards

File photo: Trinity College Dublin
Forty one Kildare students have received Trinity College Entrance Exhibition awards.
A record number of students from every county in Ireland and 29 countries overseas have been awarded Entrance Exhibition Awards from Trinity College Dublin.
The awards go to the students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school, above a minimum of 500 CAO points (or equivalent).
Many former awardees have gone on to make a significant contribution to the economic, cultural, and political life of Ireland and beyond. Past Exhibitioners include Tánaiste and former Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.
Of the 2021 entrants to Trinity, 686 students qualified for an award, up from 527 in 2020. The students come from a record 497 different schools, 458 schools on the island of Ireland (up from 438 in 2020) and 39 schools from overseas (up from 17).
The awards were delivered in a virtual ceremony.
Provost of Trinity, Linda Doyle, said: "We are delighted to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our talented students, especially in a year when their lives and studies were so badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased that, since we revised the Entrance Exhibition Awards in 2018 as part of our commitment to boosting diversity, more and more schools are being represented, including a growing number from overseas. We wish them all the best in their studies at Trinity. Maith sibh go léir!"
Awardees receive a certificate and a €150 book token.
The Kildare students were:
BEN GUINAN - St Pauls Secondary School
SADIE BYRNE - Pipers Hill College
LUKE DONEGAN - Pipers Hill College
YODARA ABDALLA - St. Mary's Catholic College Naas
KAREN ANNEMARIE MC AULEY - St. Mary's Catholic College Naas
SAMANTHA WALSH - Kildare Town Community School
JULIA SIVAKOVA - Celbridge Community School
MARISSA HENNESSY - Holy Family Secondary School
HUGO DEVINE - Naas Christian Brothers School
SEAN O CONNOR - Naas Christian Brothers School
JACK D ARCY - Clongowes Wood College
LIAM DURO - Clongowes Wood College
RORY JOHN O SULLIVAN SEXTON - Clongowes Wood College
CIARA BARTLEY - Scoil Mhuire Community School
DEARBHLA O REGAN - Scoil Mhuire Community School
DARRAGH CLIFFORD - Ardscoil Rath Iomghain
EDWARD MAGAY - Scoil Dara
NISE O CUILL - Maynooth Post Primary School
EMMA JANE O KEEFFE AHERN - Maynooth Post Primary School
CARL SCANLON - Maynooth Post Primary School
ABDULRAZAK SHAKERDI - Maynooth Post Primary School
REBECCA WEBB - Maynooth Post Primary School
ERIN WARD - Maynooth Community College
GRAINNE CARMEL CONNOLLY - Cross And Passion College
ALANNAH HYLAND - Colaiste Chiarain
SEAN KAVANAGH - Confey Community College
CONOR LAARHOVEN GOODE - Gael Choláiste Chill Dara
GRAINNE LAVELLE - Gael Choláiste Chill Dara
HANNAH DEVINE - Leinster Senior College
EMMA TARA EVERS - Leinster Senior College
CAOIMHE O NEILL - Leinster Senior College
BEN PATRICK FEENEY - Salesian Secondary School
SEAN GLEESON - Salesian Secondary School
EOIN KILLIAN - Salesian Secondary School
ASHLA COPELAND - St. Wolstan's Community School
AMY HOGAN - St. Wolstan's Community School
OLUWADAMISE OLUFUNMILAYO ODUNUGA - St Conleths Community College
ELENA KATE DRENNAN - Newbridge College
PHILIPPA BRIDGET RYAN - Newbridge College
PATRICK TREACY - Newbridge College
CIAN DOYLE - Patrician Day College
