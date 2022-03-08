Search

08 Mar 2022

PICTURES: Kildare women in business celebrate International Women's Day

Network Ireland Kildare Branch lunch at Tulfarris

Reporter:

Laura Coats

08 Mar 2022 7:44 PM

Network Ireland Kildare Branch, the organisation for women in business, the arts and the professions, celebrated International Women’s Day 2022 with a lunch at Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort last Friday.

The organisation presented a cheque for €37,502.45 to Cuisle Cancer Support Centre, its 2021 charity partner who now provide cancer support services in Sallins.

A contribution and recognition award was made to the family of Nellie Dillon Forde, who passed away recently. Nellie was one of the founding members of the Kildare Branch of Network Ireland.

Music on the day was provided by Arlene Bailey.

PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY

Members of Network Ireland Kildare Branch presents Stella Moran (Director of Services, Cuisle Centre) with a cheque for €37502.45

