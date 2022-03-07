Search

07 Mar 2022

Sling your hook: Pirate ship at Kildare playground should be investigated, councillor says

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

07 Mar 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A warning to all would-be scurvy dogs: Independent councillor Pádraig McEvoy is on your case.

Cllr McEvoy asked Kildare County Council (KCC) to examine opportunities to alter or replace the model pirate ship structure in Clane Playground at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meetintg on Friday, March 4.

He said that this should be done in order to reduce the issues of anti-social behaviour "that arise from time to time" there.

Cllr McEvoy explained: "Often adolescents drink there or leave graffiti while they stay there (in the pirate ship)."

Independent Cllr Pádraig McEvoy

"We should look at a low-cost intervention," he added, and also suggested the possibility of removing the seating present in the pirate ship.

KCC has since confirmed that the equipment in the ship will be examined to see what is possible to reduce antisocial behaviour around it.

Local News

