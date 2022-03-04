Search

04 Mar 2022

Kildare medical equipment collection for Ukraine in Newbridge this weekend

Kildare medical equipment collection for Urkraine in Newbridge this weekend

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Mar 2022 12:39 PM

A special collection of medical aid for the Ukraine will take place in the Courtyard Shopping Centre carpark near TK Maxx on Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6. 

Here is the list of items that are being looked for:
Disinfectants/surgical spirits
Filter masks/disposable masks
First aid kits
Basic medication (vitamins, painkillers, antipyretics, cough meds, cold meds)
Bandages
Burn dressings
Eye drops
Surgical tweezers (straight and curved tip)
Skin glue (spray)
Chest drainage catheter
Plasters
Burns and scolds ointment/spray
Disposable scalpels
NRC foil
Disposable gloves
Syringes
Ultracaine (novocaine, lidocaine)
Intraosseous catheters
Neck braces/supports
Tourniquets
Hemostatic agents
Immobilization Tire
Hemostatic drugs
Syringes
Tonometer
Plastic Boxes for ampules
Tamponade material with hemostatic
Decompression needles
Ambu bags
First Aid Kits
Surgical Instruments
Venous tourniquet
Immobilisation tire
Hemostatic drugs
Syringes
Tonometer
Tamponade material with hemostatic bandages
Decompression needles
Ambu bags
First aid kits
Surgical instruments
Especially Surgical CLAMPS
Occlusive dressing
Search and Rescue Requirements
Car mats
Torches
Kneecaps
Armrest
Medical backpacks
Work gloves
Sleeping bags
Diode lamps

The collection takes place both days from 10am to 5pm. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media