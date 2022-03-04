Kildare medical equipment collection for Ukraine in Newbridge this weekend

File photo
A special collection of medical aid for the Ukraine will take place in the Courtyard Shopping Centre carpark near TK Maxx on Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6.
Here is the list of items that are being looked for:
Disinfectants/surgical spirits
Filter masks/disposable masks
First aid kits
Basic medication (vitamins, painkillers, antipyretics, cough meds, cold meds)
Bandages
Burn dressings
Eye drops
Surgical tweezers (straight and curved tip)
Skin glue (spray)
Chest drainage catheter
Plasters
Burns and scolds ointment/spray
Disposable scalpels
NRC foil
Disposable gloves
Syringes
Ultracaine (novocaine, lidocaine)
Intraosseous catheters
Neck braces/supports
Tourniquets
Hemostatic agents
Immobilization Tire
Hemostatic drugs
Tonometer
Plastic Boxes for ampules
Tamponade material with hemostatic
Decompression needles
Ambu bags
Surgical Instruments
Venous tourniquet
Especially Surgical CLAMPS
Occlusive dressing
Search and Rescue Requirements
Car mats
Torches
Kneecaps
Armrest
Medical backpacks
Work gloves
Sleeping bags
Diode lamps
The collection takes place both days from 10am to 5pm.
