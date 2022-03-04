Kildare gardai detect car travelling at 110kph in 50kph zone through Rathcoffey

The recorded speed
A car was stopped for speeding through Rathcoffey on national slowdown day for travelling 60km per hour over the speed limit.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were out conducting speed checks at Rathcoffey when detected car travelling at speed of 110kph in a 50kph zone on National Slow down day.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 3, 2022
They were stopped and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued. Proceedings to follow. #SaferRoads #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/iNr5XL51uf
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.