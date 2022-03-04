Search

04 Mar 2022

Farewell service for Wicklow's Rev Canon Leonard Ruddock before his move to Dublin

Farewell service for Wicklow's Rev Canon Leonard Ruddock before his move to Dublin

Rev Canon Leonard Ruddock

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Mar 2022 11:33 AM

A farewell service and presentation for Rev Canon Leonard Ruddock, who is moving to Donnybrook Church, Dublin will take place in St Kevin’s Church of Ireland, Hollywood, Co Wicklow on Friday evening, March 7 at 8pm.

The community of Hollywood is cordially invited to attend this multi-denominational service to acknowledge the wonderful working relationships between the two communities. After the service there will be light refreshments served in the community hall.
Parking is available at the back of the church in Harry Farrington’s field.

