People of Kildare rally to help people of Ukraine as Kilcullen residents respond generously

The Chair of Aontú Cill Dara, Anita Mhic Gib, has praised the people of Kilcullen and greater surrounds for their overwhelming reaction to her call for help for the people of Ukraine, desperately fleeing from the Russian invasion.

The well-known school principal says she was bowled over by the spontaneous show of generosity and kindness to her call for help for the desperate Ukrainian people , displaced by the War.

“I am volunteering for the group Support Ukraine, an Irish group who are linked to the to the Rzeszow Reception Centre in Poland on the border of Ukraine , for the thousands of mostly women and children who are fleeing from the invasion of Ukraine," she said.

“I just put out a call on my social media and the response has been truly heart-warming. I am overwhelmed by the generosity of people. Ordinary people who felt powerless at the awful human tales of misery we see on our screens each day were moved to try and do what they could and they responded in droves. They called to my home morning, noon and night and it is so incredibly touching. I also called Derek Walsh, Manager of Eurospar in the village, and they rallied. They were so amazingly generous too, donating badly needed baby food, medicines, sanitary products for ladies and toiletileries . They gave an unreal amount of stuff. I would like to warmly thank everybody who has donated to date, go raibh mile maith agat gach duine.”