Top award for Kildare primary school teacher

Jacqueline Kiernan, Hibernia College
Jacqueline Kiernan, from Leixlip had double cause for celebration after achieving ‘top of her class’ status at the annual Hibernia College conferring ceremony which was held at Dublin’s Convention Centre recently.
In addition to receiving her Masters qualification in primary education, Jacqueline was honoured with the Religious Education Award which is presented by the college to the student from each cohort who achieves the highest grade in religious education on the primary programme.
A teacher at Scoil Bhríde, Leixlip, Jacqueline was amongst 900 graduates from all 26 counties to graduate with primary or post-primary teaching qualifications from Hibernia College.
Congratulating Jacqueline and other graduates, who she described as ‘innovative, collaborative and highly competent’, Dr Mary Kelly, Academic Dean at Hibernia College, said all in attendance “will make a valuable contribution to their chosen profession and to the students they teach”.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.