KILDARE PLANNING WATCH: 125 new homes and creche proposed for Riverside, Kilcullen

Plans for 125 new homes and a creche have been lodged for Kilcullen.
Alchemy Homes Development (Kilcullen) Ltd wants to build 107 houses and 18 apartments at Riverside. The application was submitted to An Bord Pleanála on February 24 under the Strategic Housing Development process.
This system was introduced by the government to allow developers of housing projects with more than 100 homes to go straight to An Bord Pleanála in a bid to speed up the delivery of housing to meet the demand.
A decision is due by June 15.
